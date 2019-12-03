Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden: ‘I don’t need an Obama endorsement’ Bill Press: How will history judge us on impeachment? Hillicon Valley: Trump officials propose retaliatory tariffs over French digital tax | FBI classifies FaceApp as threat | Twitter revamps policies to comply with privacy laws | Zuckerberg defends political ads policy MORE retained the lead in a national poll released Tuesday.

The Morning Consult poll shows Biden amassing the support of 29 percent of surveyed registered voters likely to vote in a Democratic primary or caucus. He maintains a 9 percentage-point lead over runner-up Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders meets with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Poll: Biden leads Warren by 6 points in Illinois Saagar Enjeti: What conservatives could learn from Bernie Sanders MORE (I-Vt.) nationally.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden: ‘I don’t need an Obama endorsement’ Poll: Biden leads Warren by 6 points in Illinois Trump campaign steps up attacks on Biden MORE (D-Mass.) slides into third place nationally with 15 percent support, followed by South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden: ‘I don’t need an Obama endorsement’ Poll: Biden leads Warren by 6 points in Illinois Saagar Enjeti: What conservatives could learn from Bernie Sanders MORE at 9 percent.

But among the “Early Primary State Voters” surveyed, Biden’s lead — 25 percent — shrinks to 5 percentage points over runner-up Sanders. Buttigieg jumps into third with 13 percent support in these states, followed by Warren with 12 percent.

The former vice president’s lead has dropped to its lowest point since he announced his candidacy in April. Biden’s and Sanders’s support each fell 1 percentage point since last week.

Warren has experienced a 6 percentage-point drop since her highest point from Sept. 29 to Oct. 20. Buttigieg, on the other hand, has risen in the polls 4 percentage points from his stagnant 5 percent status from mid-August to mid-October.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergTrump attacks ‘Mini Mike Bloomberg’ after campaign bars news outlet Behar to Klobuchar: ‘If you were a man, you’d be further ahead’ NYT executive editor condemns Trump campaign’s move barring Bloomberg News from events MORE has gained traction in the poll since his announcement to officially enter the race last week, jumping to 5 percent support and tying Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSaagar Enjeti: What conservatives could learn from Bernie Sanders Krystal Ball explains what went wrong with Harris’s 2020 campaign Bloomberg overtakes Harris in new poll MORE (D-Calif.) for fifth place nationally.

Behind them, entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangBloomberg overtakes Harris in new poll Krystal and Saagar: Yang’s stuns with massive fundraising haul as establishment Dems drop out Yang raises almost 0K in a single day MORE has 4 percent, and Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker launches first 2020 digital campaign ad Sunday shows – Focus shifts to Judiciary impeachment hearing Booker: ‘If you want me in this race, then I need help’ MORE (D-N.J.), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardKrystal Ball explains what went wrong with Harris’s 2020 campaign Yang raises almost 0K in a single day Democrats take in lobbying industry cash despite pledges MORE (D-Hawaii), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBehar to Klobuchar: ‘If you were a man, you’d be further ahead’ Saagar Enjeti: What conservatives could learn from Bernie Sanders Bloomberg overtakes Harris in new poll MORE (D-Minn.) and philanthropist Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerBloomberg overtakes Harris in new poll Klobuchar knocks Bloomberg and Steyer’s presidential bids Steyer says he bought website domain for Trump’s ‘Keep America Great’ slogan MORE sit at 2 percent each.

Morning Consult interviewed 15,773 registered voters likely to vote in the Democratic primary or caucus. The poll was conducted between Nov. 25 and Dec. 1 and had a margin of error of 1 percentage point nationally and 4 points among early primary state voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.