Former Vice President Joe Biden has maintained his lead over his rivals for the Democratic nomination in the latest national poll from Morning Consult released on Tuesday.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., came the closest to matching Biden’s level of support, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. No other candidate managed more than five percent support.

Biden: 29 percent

Sanders: 20 percent

Warren: 15 percent

Buttigieg: 9 percent

Harris: 5 percent

Bloomberg: 5 percent.

Biden still leads among “Early Primary State Voters” in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, but his advantage against Sanders shrinks, and Buttigieg leapfrogs Warren to third place.

Biden: 25 percent

Sanders: 20 percent

Buttigieg: 13 percent

Warren: 12 percent

The respondents, after they were asked to pick their first choice, where then asked to select their second choice, which could give an idea of where support could move if one of the candidates were to drop out of the race. Most Biden supporters chose Sanders, most Sanders supporters chose Warren, most Warren supporters chose Sanders, and most Buttigieg supporters chose Biden.

Morning Consult surveyed 15,773 people across the country who have indicated that they may vote in the Democratic primary or caucus in their state from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019. The general interview have a margin of error of +/- 1 percent, while the “Early Primary State Voters” demographic, which was comprised of 735 voters from four states, has a margin of error of +/- 4 percent.