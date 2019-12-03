On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) stated that he is “angry,” and it’s “a damn shame” that former 2020 candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) dropped out and that the party is “spiraling” towards potentially having a debate stage without any diversity.

Booker said, “I’m a little angry, I have to say, that we started with one of the most diverse fields in our history, giving people pride, and it’s a damn shame now that the only African-American woman in this race, who has been speaking to issues that need to be brought up, is now no longer in it. And we’re spiraling towards a debate stage that potentially…could have six people with no diversity whatsoever. The way this is shaping up, especially with the rules of the DNC, it is preferencing millionaires and billionaires and a lot of other things that don’t ever translate into viability in Iowa.”

