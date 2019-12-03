George Nader, a convicted pedophile that special counsel Robert Mueller used in his Russia investigation, was indicted on Tuesday for allegedly concealing millions of dollars in illegal campaign contributions to then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“The Justice Department refers only to an unidentified 2016 presidential candidate, but campaign finance records make clear that the candidate was Clinton,” Politico reported.

In a statement, the U.S. Department of Justice wrote:

According to the indictment, from March 2016 through January 2017, Khawaja conspired with Nader to conceal the source of more than $3.5 million in campaign contributions, directed to political committees associated with a candidate for President of the United States in the 2016 election. By design, these contributions appeared to be in the names of Khawaja, his wife, and his company. In reality, they allegedly were funded by Nader. Khawaja and Nader allegedly made these contributions in an effort to gain influence with high-level political figures, including the candidate. As Khawaja and Nader arranged these payments, Nader allegedly reported to an official from a foreign government about his efforts to gain influence.

“The indictment noted that political committees that received funding unwittingly submitted false disclosure reports and were presumably victims of the plot,” The Washington Post reported. “Still, Clinton apparently attended numerous events, including small gatherings, with Nader, who on July 19, 2016, messaged the foreign official a photograph of him with Candidate 1’s spouse — an apparent reference to Bill Clinton — at Khawaja’s home.”

A top Mueller source during the anti-Trump Russia probe — a pedophile and child porn trafficker whom Mueller refused to arrest — was just indicted for running an illegal campaign contribution scheme in 2016 on *Hillary Clinton’s* behalf. https://t.co/ggMQAnSapR pic.twitter.com/ZJ1fNKytU6 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 4, 2019

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.