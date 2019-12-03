How did this happen?

The House’s Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Tuesday released the much-anticipated “Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry Report.”

The Democrats accused President Trump of abusing his power, obstruction and witness intimidation.

Schiff also obtained his own committee’s ranking member GOP Rep. Devin Nunes and Nunes’s aide Derek Harvey’s phone records as part of the “impeachment inquiry.”

“It is deeply concerning that at a time when the president of the United States was using the power of his office to dig up dirt on a political rival, that there may be evidence that there were members of Congress complicit in that activity,” Schiff said on Tuesday of Nunes’ communications with Ukrainian-American Lev Parnas and Rudy Giuliani.

But it wasn’t just Rep. Nunes and his aide Derek Harvey whose phone records were obtained by Democrats.

Schiff and Democrats obtained phone records for President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and investigative reporter John Solomon!

This violates President Trump’s constitutional rights!

Judicial Watch founder and President Tom Fitton called this an outrageous abuse of President Donald Trump’s Constitutional rights.

