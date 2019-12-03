UPDATE: Kamala Harris is dropping out of the Democrat presidential race, according to numerous reports. The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Devore was first to report.

NEWS – Kamala Harris is dropping out of the presidential election today, I’m told reliably. She’s informing staff now. — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) December 3, 2019

Democrat presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) abruptly canceled a high dollar luncheon fundraiser in New York City Tuesday just hours before the event was to take place. The move came a day after a poll showed new entrant to the race former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg jumping ahead of the fading Harris, 6 percent to her 2 percent.

Harris’ lead operations manager resigned last week with a blistering letter criticizing her campaign.

Harris’ campaign never recovered from the hit by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) at a July debate.

CNBC reported the cancellation of the fundraiser. Excerpt:

…The event, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the Paul Weiss law firm, was suddenly dropped due to what was described by the campaign as a “personal matter,” according to people familiar with the situation. No date was given for rescheduling. Donors were informed of the decision earlier Tuesday. An invitation shows that the fundraiser was expected to draw some of Harris’ top bundlers, including hedge fund executive Marc Lasry, financier Blair Effron and Paul Weiss chairman Brad Karp. All three are listed as members of Harris’ finance committee. Also slated to attend was Citigroup executive Ray McGuire and music industry investor Matt Pincus. Tickets started at $500 and went up to $2,800, which is the maximum a donor can give during a campaign cycle…

A copy of the invitation posted by CNBC showed it was scheduled for lunch time.

A new Hill-HarrisX poll released Monday showed Harris collapsing to 2 percent support while Bloomberg jumped ahead of Harris and several other also rans to 6 percent support among Democrats and leaning Democrats. Bloomberg’s rise puts him withing striking distance of overtaking South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen (9%) and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (10%).

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads the poll at 31% support, over double that of second place Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 15% followed by Warren, Buttigieg and Bloomberg.

Support for Harris peaked in early summer at 15 percent following a well-received June debate performance. Harris’ nosedive started when Rep. Tulsi Gabbard dismantled her over her record as a state prosecutor and attorney general in California at a follow-up debate in July.

The post BREAKING: KAMALA HARRIS DROPS OUT OF DEMOCRAT PRESIDENTIAL RACE appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.