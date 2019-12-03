Unsurprisingly Kamala Harris exited the Democratic presidential field today. The handwriting has been on the wall from the very beginning. She’s merely the latest example of a prominent political figure who succumbed to the media siren cries and sycophants around her who told her that she was the “next Obama,” but who was clearly unprepared for the order-of-magnitude step increase that is a presidential race. (Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker was the Republican example of this problem in 2016. Raised tons of money, seemed battle hardened from his three Wisconsin elections, but he had clearly not thought the matter through very well.)

Predictably, the identity politics left is sounding their usual trumpet. This, from “She the People” founder Aimee Allison:

“The Democratic field became much less diverse today, after the only Black woman in the presidential race dropped out. It was evident when Sen. Kamala Harris launched her campaign that she would be a formidable contender for the White House — one who was able to attract a multiracial and enthusiastic base that would fuel her historic bid. “I had hoped that she would be able to recapture some of that early excitement. As a Black woman, I know from personal experience that Kamala has to work three times as hard as some of the other candidates in this race to get half as far. “Kamala’s presence in the race helped blaze a trail for the next generation of women of color. She ran a competitive campaign that has forced us to re-think what it means to be electable.”

Actually she ran a terrible campaign, with canned lines that flopped, along with issue positions that flip-flopped. I doubt she’ll be back, though she can likely be senator from California for as long as she wants to be.

So I guess now Elizabeth Warren is the closest the Democrats have to a woman of color in the field. (Heh.)