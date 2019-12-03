“I was, what, 14-1 when either leading outright or tied for the lead going into Sunday (at a major)?” Woods said. “I finally broke that snide and came from behind. Who knows if I can come from behind (again)? I’ve done it different ways.”

Woods’ pursuit of the majors record was once thought to be little more than a formality. After his U.S. Open victory at Torrey Pines in 2008, he sat just four wins from Nicklaus’s record — and he was still only 33 years old.

A decade later, the clock continues to tick on the sport’s most transcendent player as he inches closer to 46, Nicklaus’ age at his final major triumph. But after climbing the major championship ladder in such improbable fashion in 2019, Woods, who tied Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour wins in October, is not ruling himself out.

“I’ve won tournaments in different ways and I finally have won a major and done that in different ways,” Woods said. “So, who knows what the future holds?”

