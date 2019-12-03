Iran has a military advantage over the U.S. and its allies in the Middle East and fresh intel has emerged over the past month that Tehran is moving troops and weapons into potential positions that are of concern to the United States, reports CNN.

“There has been consistent intelligence in the last several weeks,” one administration official told CNN.

A study published in early November said Iran’s “third-party capability” had become Tehran’s weapon of choice.

Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, the head of the military’s Central Command, nearly two weeks ago said the deployment of 14,000 additional American troops to the Persian Gulf region since the spring had not likely dissuaded Iran from planning a major attack.

“I would expect that if we look at the past three or four months, it’s possible they will do something that is irresponsible. It’s possible that they’ll lash out at their neighbors,” McKenzie told an audience in Bahrain at the time. “It is not going to be productive for them in the long term to choose to act out in the military domain. That’s the message that we’re trying to convey.”

Relations between Iran and the U.S. reached a crisis point in 2018 after President Donald Trump abandoned a 2015 pact between Iran and world powers under which Tehran curbed its nuclear program in return for the lifting of sanctions.