Tuesday on CNN, anchor Brianna Keilar said now that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) has dropped out of the presidential campaign, the Democratic primary field is “older and whiter.”

Reporter Jeff Zeleny said, “I think I was struck, Brianna, this field started in one of the most diverse fields of candidates, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Cory Booker also struggling, has not qualified for the next debate. We’re going to meet at the end of the year with a lot of older candidates, several white candidates.”

Keilar said, “Incredible news today, Kamala Harris dropping out of the 2020 race.”

She added, “I thought that was a really interesting point there at the end Jeff made this becomes an older and whiter field for the top tier candidates.”

Gloria Borger said, “I think Kamala Harris’ problem was —she’s a great candidate, she’s terrific on the stump, but you have to be able to tell people what you stand for and what you want to do for them.”

