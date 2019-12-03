https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/cringe-2020-dem-candidate-andrew-yang-sprays-whipped-cream-into-kneeling-supporters-mouth-video/

This was weird.

2020 Democrat candidate Andrew Yang sprayed whipped cream into a kneeling supporter’s mouth on Tuesday.

To celebrate the opening of his Manchester office, Andrew Yang, who is best known for his promise of $1,000 a month in universal basic income (Socialism), sprayed whipped cream into a dude’s mouth.

Yang’s campaign staffer tried to intervene and stop the presidential candidate as another supporter got on his knees asking for whipped cream.

The thing voters do for the promise of $1,000 a month.

WATCH:

