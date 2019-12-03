This was weird.

2020 Democrat candidate Andrew Yang sprayed whipped cream into a kneeling supporter’s mouth on Tuesday.

To celebrate the opening of his Manchester office, Andrew Yang, who is best known for his promise of $1,000 a month in universal basic income (Socialism), sprayed whipped cream into a dude’s mouth.

Yang’s campaign staffer tried to intervene and stop the presidential candidate as another supporter got on his knees asking for whipped cream.

The thing voters do for the promise of $1,000 a month.

WATCH:

.⁦@AndrewYang⁩ ended his Manchester office opening by celebrating with whipped cream pic.twitter.com/Ud8byTiFn4 — Christopher Donato (@chrisdonato04) December 3, 2019

The post CRINGE: 2020 Dem Candidate Andrew Yang Sprays Whipped Cream Into Kneeling Supporter’s Mouth (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.