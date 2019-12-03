This was weird.
2020 Democrat candidate Andrew Yang sprayed whipped cream into a kneeling supporter’s mouth on Tuesday.
To celebrate the opening of his Manchester office, Andrew Yang, who is best known for his promise of $1,000 a month in universal basic income (Socialism), sprayed whipped cream into a dude’s mouth.
Yang’s campaign staffer tried to intervene and stop the presidential candidate as another supporter got on his knees asking for whipped cream.
The thing voters do for the promise of $1,000 a month.
WATCH:
.@AndrewYang ended his Manchester office opening by celebrating with whipped cream pic.twitter.com/Ud8byTiFn4
— Christopher Donato (@chrisdonato04) December 3, 2019
The post CRINGE: 2020 Dem Candidate Andrew Yang Sprays Whipped Cream Into Kneeling Supporter’s Mouth (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.