On Tuesday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat discussed the genuine possibility of Hillary Clinton throwing her hat in the ring for the Democratic nomination to run against President Donald Trump in 2020.

In an interview, English TV host Graham Norton asked Clinton if her political career was over.

“And where are you? Are you saying, ‘forget me’? Is that your mantra now,” Norton asked?”

“Not yet,” Clinton replied with a grin.

Clinton went on to say that she was not currently planning on running in 2020 and that she would have to make up her mind soon.

Pat asserted his belief that Clinton would run against Trump in 2020 and that Clinton would not beat Trump in the popular vote or the Electoral College.

