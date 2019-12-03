Adam Schiff

The House’s Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Tuesday released the much-anticipated “Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry Report.”

The Dem impeachment report is accusing President Trump of refusing to produce documents/witnesses, and was “intimidating, threatening, and tampering with prospective and actual witnesses in the impeachment inquiry in an effort to prevent, delay, or influence the testimony of those witnesses.”

Intel Cmte rpt says Trump refused to produce documents/witnesses, and was “intimidating, threatening, and tampering with prospective and actual witnesses in the impeachment inquiry in an effort to prevent, delay, or influence the testimony of those witnesses.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 3, 2019

The impeachment report also claims Trump abused the power of his office and obstructed justice.

“[T]he President placed his own personal and political interests above the national interests of the United States, sought to undermine the integrity of the U.S. presidential election process, and endangered U.S. national security,” the report concluded.

“No other President has flouted the Constitution and power of Congress to conduct oversight to this extent,” the report said.

“If left unanswered, President Trump’s ongoing effort to thwart Congress’ impeachment power risks doing grave harm to the institution of Congress, the balance of power between our branches of government, and the Constitutional order that the President and every Member of Congress have sworn to protect and defend.”

This specific language used in the report will be the roadmap for the House Dems to draw actual articles of impeachment.

RELATED: House Republicans Release 10 Key Findings From Schiff Show Trials that Destroy Democrats’ Latest Plans to Take Down President Trump

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold its first impeachment hearing on Wednesday with four witnesses.

The four ‘witnesses’ have never actually witnessed any of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine firsthand — the four witnesses are law professors and are expected to offer legal analysis.

The Democrats want to impeach President Trump by Christmas, however, there is an internal debate as red-state Dems push back against impeachment and want to keep the investigation focused only on Ukraine.

Dozens of red state Democrat lawmakers quietly oppose impeachment because they know they will lose their jobs if they vote in favor of impeachment.

The post Dem Impeachment Report Accuses Trump of Abusing Power, Obstruction, Intimidating, Threatening and Tampering with Witnesses appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.