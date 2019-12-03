Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) dropped out of the 2020 presidential race on Tuesday despite being once having exceedingly high hopes to reach the White House.

Those dreams have been dashed now, and some identity politics pushers on the Left have already lamented that the 2020 race is now headed by a bunch of white people.

“Kamala Harris officially ended her campaign today, which means that all of the candidates who currently qualify for the December Democratic debate are white (Sanders, Warren, Biden, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, and Steyer). White supremacy is not just a Fox News problem, folks,” tweeted journalist Lauren Duca.

“Obviously I’m no centrist but it’s downright effed up that smart, compelling, *very* experienced, centrist Democratic candidates of color are floundering while a smart but wildly inexperienced, centrist white mayor of teeny tiny city is surging. Bad look, Democrats,” tweeted LGBT activist Sally Kohn.

“Kamala Harris’ campaign was historic — a black and South Asian female candidate whose potential seemed sky high early on. Her dropping out means that every candidate that’s qualified so far for the next debate is white: Biden, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Sanders, Steyer, and Warren,” tweeted CNN correspondent MJ Lee.

“Kamala Harris dropping out of the race while only white candidates qualify for the next presidential debate shows that white privilege and white supremacy cut across party lines. It’s not just Trump. We have a racism problem in all of the United States of America, and it sucks,” tweeted SJW activist Dr. Eugene Gu.

“I’m not a Kamala Harris fan (Bernie 2020), but it’s quite telling that the only Black woman has dropped out while a host of mediocre white men are still in, wasting our time with their inflated egos,” tweeted congressional candidate Rebecca Parsons.

Upon announcing her withdrawal from the 2020 race, Harris said the lack of “financial resources” motivated the decision.

“I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life,” Harris wrote on Medium. “My campaign for the presidency simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue.”

“I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign,” continued Harris. “As the campaign has gone, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete.”

Indeed, the senator’s use of the word “billionaire” has induced some leftists into blaming her eventual dropout on the Democratic Party donor class, rather than her low polling numbers.

“The fact that [Gillibrand] and [Harris] both dropped out of the race before the billionaire white guys who bought their way in and are funding their continued stay tells you every damn thing you need to know about our f***ed up political system,” tweeted Danielle Campoamor of The New York Times.

“Two SITTING WOMEN SENATORS, Gillibrand and Harris, were forced out of this race while non-office-holders Bloomberg and Steyer bought their way in. And it’s not just because they can, but because our broken system continues to allows white, male billionaires like them to do it,” tweeted Lauren Rankin.

A civil war seems to be brewing within the Democratic Party ranks.