“Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness is the first solo male star to grace the cover of Cosmopolitan U.K. in more than three decades.

Van Ness, 32, appeared on the magazine’s cover wearing a pink and orange ball gown, adorned with several layers of tulle.

The caption for the feature reads “Jonathan Van Ness. Yep. We did it. You’re totally welcome.”

What are the details?

Van Ness, an HIV positive LGBTQ advocate and style star on Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” identifies as non-binary and uses male pronouns.

Van Ness paired the dress with socks and sneakers.

The reality star shared the cover on Twitter, writing, “First non female cover star in 35 years. thanks for having me. @CosmopolitanUK showing more variations of beauty for young LGBTQ+ people YAS QUEEN photo by @Rachell_Smith.”

The last single male to be featured on the cover was Boy George in 1984.

Claire Hodgson, Cosmopolitan U.K.’s editor-in-chief, told Time that Van Ness was a natural choice.

“Jonathan is warm, funny, opinionated, kind and brave, all qualities that resonate with our audience,” Hodgson gushed. “He is encouraging people to love who they are, which is at the heart of what our brand stands for — we could all do with a little more self-love in our lives.”

Van Ness was also recently named the first male brand ambassador for nail color brand Essie.

The star revealed his HIV status in 2018. At the time, he told Cosmopolitan, “This is only the beginning. I’m quickly realizing that there is still so much misunderstanding, so much sensationalizing of living with HIV. The stigma and the difficulty around the process of getting treatment is creating that.”

“My work has only really just begun,” he added.