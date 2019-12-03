Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) promised supporters on Monday that, if elected, she will advocate for abortion by wearing her pink Planned Parenthood scarf while being sworn in as Commander in Chief.

What are the details?

Fox News reported that during a campaign stop, Warren made a speech where she reminisced about “wearing a scarf embroidered with the words ‘Planned Parenthood'” when she attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017. If elected herself, she told the crowd, “I’m gonna be wearing that scarf when I’m sworn in as president of the United States.”

Warren beamed as her declaration was met with cheers from her audience.

For many years, Warren has advocated for federal funding for abortion, and has made the divisive issue a major part of her platform during her White House bid.

The candidate has pushed back against rules implemented by the Trump administration this year, which stopped taxpayer funds dedicated to a federal family planning program from being “used in programs where abortion is a method of family planning and related statutory requirements.” Planned Parenthood, who previously received as much as $60 million from taxpayers as part of the program, eventually withdrew from participating.

In response, Planned Parenthood announced it would make its largest investment ever in a political campaign, in an effort to oust President Trump.

March for Life President Jeanne Mancini told Fox of Warren’s views, “Senator Warren’s abortion policies — including advocating for late term abortion laws — are wildly out of touch with mainstream America, which would limit abortion to, at most, the first three months of pregnancy. The Senator would do well to study Americans’ views on this topic, rather than pander to the nation’s largest abortion provider.”

Anything else?

Planned Parenthood has not only been the nation’s largest abortion provider, but a major donor to Democratic candidates. While the organization cannot directly donate to campaigns, its political arms reportedly donated more than $38 million from the 2012 to 2016 election cycle.