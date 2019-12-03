Democrat presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA) told town hall attendees in Iowa City Monday she promises to wear her “pink Planned Parenthood scarf” when she is sworn in as president of the United States.

C-SPAN reported the town hall was held on the campus of the University of Iowa and was attended by many students at the school.

DISRN provided the video clip:

[embedded content]

“I love what you’ve been doing to help the underrepresented in society,” a young woman posed to Warren as she read her question from her phone, “and I was wondering what your plans are to make reproductive health care easily accessible to all women, no matter their economic status or racial background.”

“Oh, that’s fabulous!” exclaimed Warren. “Okay!”

She continued:

I made the decision when Donald Trump was elected — I decided I would go to the inauguration … but it was important to me what I wore … I’ll tell you what I wore: I wore my scarf that has in big letters on it embroidered, ‘Planned Parenthood.’ And then the next day I showed up at [the Women’s March]; I spoke and I wore my pink Planned Parenthood scarf. Now that’s two, so here’s my plan for number three: I’m gonna be wearing that scarf when I’m sworn as president of the United States.

During the Democrats’ November debate, Warren repeated her claim that abortion is a central component of the identity of the Democrat Party.

“Protecting the right of a woman to be able to make decisions about her own body is fundamentally what we do and what we stand for as a Democratic Party,” she said, adding, “I believe that abortion rights are human rights.”

Warren has promised, if elected president, to force all private insurers to cover elective abortions and to work to repeal the Hyde Amendment to force American taxpayers to fund elective abortions.

Additionally, she would make the abortion drugs mifepristone and misoprostol available over the counter.