The director of a large, celebrity-backed pro-abortion group told The New York Times on Sunday that the hard Left’s single focus on providing abortions to low-income women makes them “eugenicists.”

“If all we do as an organization is pay for abortions for low-income people, we are eugenicists,” said Amanda Reyes, the director for The Yellowhammer Fund. “That is not transformational work. That is slapping a Band-Aid on a huge problem.”

The comments from Reyes were posted in a Times piece dissecting the Left’s fracture on abortion messaging and spending, titled, “How a Divided Left Is Losing the Battle on Abortion.”

“The Yellowhammer Fund raised $4 million in 10 weeks, and its director, Amanda Reyes, said about $500,000 was budgeted to cover abortion procedures. … Ms. Reyes has put forth a different vision to address broader challenges that women of color and low-income families might face, like access to financial and health care resources to care for additional children,” the Times report outlined. “Yellowhammer is planning to support other aspects of reproductive rights, like doula care, she said, and hopes to build new ‘reproductive justice centers’ designed to compete with anti-abortion pregnancy centers by providing things like diapers and pregnancy tests.”

“Their efforts are a sign that the left knows it needs new strategies, but also of the wide disagreement over what they should be,” the report continued. “In describing her vision, Ms. Reyes used language some say is similar to the rhetoric frequently deployed by abortion rights’ fiercest opponents.”

The piece outlined heavy criticism of abortion giant Planned Parenthood, for both its primary focus on abortion, generally for low-income women, and for ignoring so-called flyover country.

It remains unclear if Ms. Reyes was directing her remarks to Planned Parenthood, specifically, or in the general direction of the hard Left.

In the piece, the Times noted of the recent departure of Planned Parenthood head Dr. Leana Wen, who left the organization this summer in part over the group’s overt organizational emphasis on abortion.

According to BuzzFeed News reporter Ema O’Connor, Wen was pushed out as president because she “sometimes went through [Planned Parenthood]’s press releases and docs, deleting the word ‘sexual’ from the phrase ‘sexual and reproductive health’ … She also resisted using ‘abortion’ as a stand-alone, preferring ‘abortion care’ or other phrases entirely.”

Wen announced in July: “I just learned that the [Planned Parenthood Federal Action Fund] Board ended my employment at a secret meeting. We were engaged in good faith negotiations about my departure based on philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood.”

Notably, Planned Parenthood, which to this day is the national leader in providing abortions to black women, was founded by a proponent of racial eugenics named Margaret Sanger.

Sanger “was an out and proud eugenicist who described the poor and immigrants as ‘human weeds,’ ‘reckless breeders’ and ‘spawning … human beings who never should have been born’ in her book ‘Pivot of Civilization,‘” The Daily Wire previously reported.

Sanger also wrote: “The main objects of the Population Congress would be to apply a stern and rigid policy of sterilization and segregation to that grade of population whose progeny is tainted, or whose inheritance is such that objectionable traits may be transmitted to offspring[;] to give certain dysgenic groups in our population their choice of segregation or sterilization.”