First Lady Melania Trump looked as though she stepped off the Italian runway while strutting down Downing Street for a reception with Queen Elizabeth II.
For her first evening in London, England since last summer, Mrs. Trump went big and bold in a voluminous off-the-runway yellow Compact Drap cape by Valentino. The $3,850 cape, from the Fall 2019 Collection, is a microcosm of creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s codes for Valentino — striking colors, volume galore, and a childlike innocence.
Mrs. Trump wore the Valentino piece over a custom knit dress by her personal couturier Hervé Pierre in a purple-pink shade which matched her suede Christian Louboutin stilettos.
Thus far on this trip, Mrs. Trump has opted for color-blocked bright shades and outerwear as eveningwear. To land in London yesterday, for example, Mrs. Trump chose a primary red Calvin Klein coat and sleek leather Louboutin stilettos.
(Leon Neal/Getty Images)
(Leon Neal/Getty Images)
(Leon Neal/Getty Images)
(NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP via Getty Images)
(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
(Dan Kitwood-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
(Leon Neal/Getty Images)
(Geoff Pugh – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
(YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
(Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
(Leon Neal/Getty Images)
(LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
(Alastair Grant-WPAPool/Getty Images)
(ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
(Leon Neal/Getty Images)
(VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
(Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
(Leon Neal/Getty Images — Edited by Breitbart News)
(Dan Kitwood-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
(NICHOLAS KAMM/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
(Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
(Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
(NICHOLAS KAMM/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
(LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
(Leon Neal/Getty Images)
(NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP via Getty Images)
(RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
(Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
(CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
(ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
(Leon Neal/Getty Images — Edited by Breitbart News)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
