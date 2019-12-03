Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, on Tuesday said she respects Kamala Harris’ “sincere desire to serve the American people” after Harris announced she would drop out of the Democratic presidential race.

The pair have sparred on the debate stage and on Twitter.

“Sending my best wishes to @KamalaHarris, her family & supporters who have campaigned so hard,” Gabbard tweeted. “While we disagree on some issues, we agree on others & I respect her sincere desire to serve the American people. I look forward to working together on the challenges we face as a nation.”

A Trump 2020 campaign account poked at the tension following Harris’ announcement.

“BREAKING NEWS: @KamalaHarris has ended her campaign for president. Congratulations @TulsiGabbard!” the Trump War Room account tweeted.

Gabbard and Harris argued about the values of the Democratic Party.

Harris accused Gabbard of spending “four years full time on Fox News criticizing President Obama.”

“What we need on this stage is someone who has the ability to win,” Harris said.