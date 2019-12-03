George Conway took his frequent criticism of President Donald Trump to another level on Monday by publicly responding to his own wife, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, while she defended her boss — and Twitter was sent aflutter.

What are the details?

“Sleepy Joe is creepy Joe,” Kellyanne tweeted along with a widely-circulated clip of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden telling a strange story during a stump speech. “We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?” she added, referencing the quid pro quo allegations at the heart of House Democrats’ impeachment proceedings.

“Your boss apparently thought so,” George responded on Twitter.

Kellyanne’s name quickly began trending on the social media platform while George racked up tens of thousands of “likes” along with comments of rebuke for publicly shaming his own wife and mother of his children.

It is notable to mention this is the first time George has publicly addressed Kellyanne over her defense of President Trump.

The mayhem became newsworthy, with several major media outlets such as Fox News, CNN, The Hill, and The Washington Post reporting on the exchange.

Both Conways are highly-accomplished attorneys and well-known conservatives. George has also written numerous op-eds with the sole focus of criticizing the president, calling President Trump racist and narcissistic.

What’s the background?

Kellyanne, as of this writing, did not react publicly to her husband’s quote-tweet. In recent months, she has been defensive and combative toward reporters who have written about or asked her about George’s outspokenness against her boss.

In October, The Washington Examiner released a phone call between Kellyanne and one of their reporters where the White House adviser berated the journalist and said of George, “He gets his power through me, if you haven’t noticed. Not the other way around.”

Last month, Kellyanne also engaged in a tense exchange with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer after the journalist asked her about comments George made during a media blitz against President Trump. Blitzer played footage from another outlet where her husband accused the president of using his office to “advance his own personal interests as opposed to the country’s.”

During a November interview on Fox & Friends, President Trump said of the Conways, “Kellyanne is great, but she’s married to a total wack job. She must’ve done some number on him,” the president told co-host Ainsley Earhardt. “I don’t know what Kellyanne did to that guy, because I don’t even know him. I met him for a second. He’s got to be some kind of a nut job. She must have done some bad things to him, because that guy is crazy.”