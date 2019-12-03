It was former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who exchanged those text messages with fired FBI agent Peter Strzok about how they had an insurance policy against Donald Trump being elected president, who recently granted an interview claiming her innocence.

Fox News reported she also claimed the FBI no longer follows “its principles of truth and independence,” prompting President Trump to respond with a demand for her to provide the details of her actions against him.

“When Lisa Page, the lover of Peter Strzok, talks about being ‘crushed,’ and how innocent she is, ask her to read Peter’s ‘Insurance Policy’ text, to her, just in case Hillary loses. Also, why were the lovers text messages scrubbed after he left Mueller. Where are they Lisa?” the president said.

Now, the chief of the president’s party is joining the conversation, and has turned it back on Page by using her own words.

TRENDING: Ex-Clinton employee Ronan Farrow says Hillary changed as Weinstein scandal threatened her money

GOP Chairwoman Elizabeth Harrington posted on social media: “Lisa Page says she ‘doesn’t think for a minute that her texts w/Peter Strzok are too political. Her texts: Page: ‘God Trump is a loathsome human.’ Page: ‘He’s awful. God, Hillary should win.’ …. Page: ‘This man cannot be president.'”

Lisa Page says she “doesn’t think for a minute that her texts w/Peter Strzok are too political” Her texts: Page: “God Trump is a loathsome human” Page: “He’s awful. God, Hillary should win” Strzok: “God, Hillary should win 100,000,000-0” Page: “This man cannot be president” — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) December 2, 2019

It was Twitter comment aggregator Twitchy that supplied the explanation, under a headline saying “Harrington DROPS Lisa Page with her own texts, and it’s glorious.”:

“Lisa Page wants people to believe that she’s the victim here, that the IG report will exonerate her, that the only reason she’s speaking up now is that Trump faked an orgasm about her (which we can’t find) … and she doesn’t think for a minute her texts with Strzok were too political. GOP Chairwoman Elizabeth Harrington disagrees, as does anyone who saw her texts.”

Page and Strzok long have been the target of questions for their text messages slamming the president before and after his election.

It’s partly because of Strzok’s being part of the deep state apparatus that “investigated” Hillary Clinton’s use of an unsecure email, and cleared her, but then launched an Obama administration investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign.

One coming report that is expected to discuss that will be from the inspector general. Another, expected to be far more serious because it has been expanded to review potential criminal culpability, will come from U.S. Attorney John Durham later.

Page hasn’t made public comments about her own potential culpability until now, and she claimed in her interview total innocence.

Harrington responded by quoting Page herself, including, “I want to believe the path you threw out in Andy’s office — that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take the risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

Page: “I want to believe the path you threw out in Andy’s office—that there’s no way he gets elected—but I’m afraid we can’t take the risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.” — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) December 2, 2019

Page: [Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” Strzok: “No. No he’s not. We’ll stop it.” — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) December 2, 2019

Another social media commenter pointed out the suggestions of actions against a presidential candidate were done “on government-issued property using government-issued accounts.”

Explained Twitchy, “This isn’t just two people who [were] talking (texting) about how much they don’t like Trump. No, these are people PLANNING … conspiring even, to keep a man who the people elected from being president.

“But you know, she’s the victim here.”