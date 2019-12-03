During a Tuesday interview on “Fox & Friends,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) issued a response to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accusing him of “parroting Russian propaganda” by claiming both Russia and Ukraine meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

Kennedy read off headlines from “reputable” media outlets such as Politico, Financial Times, The Hill, Washington Examiner, CBS News, Economist, Bloomberg News and The New York Times mentioning Ukraine’s efforts to meddle in the 2016 election, saying Democrats are attacking him because his argument “undermines their impeachment taste against the president.”

“I try not to worry too much about what anyone thinks about me — except dogs. I like dogs,” Kennedy stated. “I think what the secretary is talking about is I was asked if Russia or Ukraine had tried to influence our 2016 election, and I said both. I believe both.”

“I think many of my Democratic friends think that this somehow undermines their impeachment taste against the president — I’m not sure why because the Ukrainian government, not the people, but the government, and everybody knows this, it’s well-documented, it’s historically and organically corrupt,” he added.

Kennedy went on to say Russia was the “master” in meddling in the election but said he believes previous reporting that Ukraine tried to as well.

