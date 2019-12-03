Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) warned that the reports on the rift between Attorney General William Barr and Justice Department (DOJ) Inspector General Michael Horowitz are being used to diminish the effect of the long-awaited report on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) abuse investigation.

“Be wary of the Washington Post and the New York Times reporting on what is coming up with [Inspector General] Horowitz,” he said. “They have been trying overtime to spin this thing to diminish its effect, to downplay it.”

Be wary of the Washington Post and the New York Times reporting on what is coming up with [Inspector General] Horowitz. They have been trying overtime to spin this thing to diminish its effect, to downplay it.https://t.co/DXYr8co9xZ — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 3, 2019

Graham, who is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, also downplayed the reports that Barr disagrees with Horowitz on one conclusion in the report.

“I can tell you without any hesitation Attorney General Barr has every confidence in the world in Mr. Horowitz. He believes that he has done a good job, a professional job, and he appreciates the work and the effort he has put into disclosing abuse at the Department of Justice.” Graham added.

The Washington Post reported with an anonymous source on Monday that Barr disagrees with one of Horowitz’s conclusions in the report saying that the FBI had opened the investigation into Trump campaign with a sufficient basis.

The Epoch Times cannot verify Horowitz’s alleged conclusion and Barr’s objection.

In a statement on Monday night around the publication of the Washington Post article, Justice Department Spokeswoman Kerri Kupec praised Horowitz’s work and urged people to wait for the report.

“The Inspector General’s investigation is a credit to the Department of Justice. His excellent work has uncovered significant information that the American people will soon be able to read for themselves. Rather than speculating, people should read the report for themselves next week, watch the Inspector General’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and draw their own conclusions about these important matters,” she said.

Graham told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in November that Horowitz’s report will be released on Monday, Dec. 9. “It’ll be December 9th—you’ll get the report,” Graham told the program. “That’s locked.”

He also confirmed back in November that Horowitz will testify publicly before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Dec. 11 to discuss the findings from the investigation on the alleged FISA abuses by DOJ and the FBI during the 2016 presidential election.

“I appreciate all the hard work by Mr. Horowitz and his team regarding the Carter Page FISA warrant application and the counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign,” Graham said in a statement.

“Mr. Horowitz will be appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on December 11, where he will deliver a detailed report of what he found regarding his investigation, along with recommendations as to how to make our judicial and investigative systems better,” he added.

Janita Kan from the Epoch Times contributed to this report.