Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisSaagar Enjeti: What conservatives could learn from Bernie Sanders Krystal Ball explains what went wrong with Harris’s 2020 campaign Bloomberg overtakes Harris in new poll MORE (D-Calif.) swiped back at President Trump Donald John TrumpJustice Dept releases another round of summaries from Mueller probe North Dakota company gets 0M border wall contract after support from Trump Fox’s Cavuto reads mean letters urging him to stay away after Trump criticism MORE on Tuesday after he sent a tweet remarking on her decision to drop out of the 2020 Democratic primary race.

“Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’ll see you at your trial,” Harris tweeted, referencing the House’s impeachment investigation into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’ll see you at your trial. https://t.co/iiS17NY4Ry — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

Her tweet came in response to Trump’s own message saying it was “too bad” the California Democrat was forced to withdraw from the 2020 White House race.

“Too bad. We will miss you Kamala!” Trump tweeted.

The senator invoked the House impeachment inquiry on the same day that the chamber’s Intelligence Committee released its draft report, which detailed lawmakers’ weeks-long investigation and said the president abused his power in his dealings with Ukraine.

Harris will serve as a juror in the Senate should Trump ultimately be impeached in the House over his alleged efforts to leverage a White House visit and nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine to get Kyiv to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: ‘I don’t need an Obama endorsement’ Bill Press: How will history judge us on impeachment? Hillicon Valley: Trump officials propose retaliatory tariffs over French digital tax | FBI classifies FaceApp as threat | Twitter revamps policies to comply with privacy laws | Zuckerberg defends political ads policy MORE and 2016 election meddling.

Harris dropped out of the primary race earlier Tuesday, marking the end of a campaign that started off with a strong donor base and formidable infrastructure but ended with dwindling poll numbers and lagging fundraising. She told supporters she did not have the funds to successfully continue her White House bid.

“I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life. My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue,” Harris said. “I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete.”