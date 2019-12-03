Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton offered a pep talk to former 2020 Democrat candidates following Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) departure from the crowded race, urging them to “remember that fighting for what you believe in is always worth it.”

Clinton, who experienced an upset loss to then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, offered a brief word of encouragement to candidates, staff, and volunteers of failed presidential campaigns, insisting that their efforts have not been in vain.

“To all the candidates, staff, and volunteers who have worked their hearts out for presidential campaigns that have ended—remember that fighting for what you believe in is always worth it,” Clinton wrote following the news of Harris’s departure:

To all the candidates, staff, and volunteers who have worked their hearts out for presidential campaigns that have ended—remember that fighting for what you believe in is always worth it. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 3, 2019

President Trump also weighed in on Harris’s exit, writing, “Too bad. We will miss you Kamala!”:

Too bad. We will miss you Kamala! https://t.co/QQd9SiFc0y — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2019

Clinton has yet to firmly close the door on the possibility of a last-minute presidential bid, noting that she has been “deluged” with requests to run again during an appearance on BBC’s Graham Norton Show. She added that she would “have to make up my mind really quickly” if she were to jump into the race.

“I have been deluged the last few weeks with thinking about doing that, but right now I’m not at all planning that,” she said:

[embedded content]