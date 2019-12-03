The House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday evening voted to advance its impeachment report and send it to the House Judiciary Committee.

The vote to advance the report took place along party lines and passed by a 13-9 margin. While expected, the decision marks the next step for the Judiciary panel to formally consider articles of impeachment against President TrumpDonald John TrumpJustice Dept releases another round of summaries from Mueller probe North Dakota company gets 0M border wall contract after support from Trump Fox’s Cavuto reads mean letters urging him to stay away after Trump criticism MORE.

The report, which was released earlier Tuesday, said the president “sought to undermine the integrity of the U.S. presidential election process, and endangered U.S. national security.”

The Judiciary panel is charged with weighing the findings of investigators and determining if they rise to the level of misconduct that warrants impeaching the president.

The report is the culmination of the Intelligence panel’s weeks-long investigation into whether Trump tried to leverage a White House visit and nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine to get Kyiv to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: ‘I don’t need an Obama endorsement’ Bill Press: How will history judge us on impeachment? Hillicon Valley: Trump officials propose retaliatory tariffs over French digital tax | FBI classifies FaceApp as threat | Twitter revamps policies to comply with privacy laws | Zuckerberg defends political ads policy MORE and 2016 election meddling.

The 300-page report does not recommend specific articles of impeachment but argues that Trump’s actions sought to benefit his reelection bid and warrant removal.

“The evidence is clear that President Trump used the power of his office to pressure Ukraine into announcing investigations into his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and a debunked conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 election,” three House Democratic committee chairmen said in a statement.

“These investigations were designed to benefit his 2020 presidential reelection campaign,” they added.

The Judiciary Committee, helmed by Rep. Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerHouse Judiciary announces impeachment witnesses Five things to watch for at Trump’s NATO meetings GOP lawmaker compares Trump impeachment hearings to ‘Star Wars’: It’s ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ MORE (D-N.Y.), is set to hold its first hearing in the impeachment process Wednesday. Four constitutional experts — three invited by Democrats and one invited by Republicans — will testify.

Republican members of the Intelligence Committee defended Trump with their own report released Monday, saying the president did nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukraine and was merely working to ensure that U.S. tax dollars did not fund corruption in a country plagued by scandals over government wrongdoing.