Hunter Biden’s legal team filed paperwork saying that Biden — who was a no-show for a Monday court hearing — unexpectedly fired them.

Biden, 49, is currently embroiled in a paternity case. Lunden Alexis Roberts, 28, filed a paternity lawsuit in Arkansas against Biden after she gave birth to their child in 2018. She is seeking child support, as well as over $11,000 in attorney’s fees and court costs.

What are the details?

According to a Page Six report, Biden’s attorneys filed a motion withdrawing from his case just moments prior to his scheduled appearance at a paternity hearing to determine child support.

Former Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel as well as two co-counsels stated an “irreconcilable conflict” in the motion. Biden’s personal attorney also reportedly “advised undersigned counsel of discharge.”

Roberts was present at the hearing.

During the hearing, Arkansas Judge Don McSpadden ordered Biden and Roberts to submit financial records ahead of an upcoming Jan. 7 hearing.

In November, Biden — who initially denied paternity of Roberts’ child — requested that the court keep his financial records sealed.

Biden requested that the court seal the records over fears of “embarrassment.”

According to the filing, the “likelihood that [Biden’s] private records will be used in an inappropriate or malicious manner for reasons that have absolutely nothing to do with these proceedings is exceedingly high and should not be tolerated by the court.”

A signed statement also noted that Biden is unemployed and hasn’t had income since earlier in the year.

“In an effort to demonstrate to this court my good faith, I attest that I am unemployed and have had no monthly income since May 2019,” Biden’s statement read.

Biden reportedly met Roberts when she was working as a stripper at a Washington, D.C., club that he reportedly frequented.