President Trump held a press conference today at the NATO Summit with Candadian leader Justin Trudeau.

During the presser the US President was asked about Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff.

President Trump went off.

Reporter: What do you want to learn from Adam Schiff?

President Donald Trump: I learn nothing from Adam Schiff. I think he’s a maniac. I think Adam Schiff is a deranged human being. I think he grew up with a complex for lots of reasons that are obvious. I think he’s a very sick man. And he lies. Adam Schiff made up my conversation with the president of the Ukraine… This guy is sick. He made up the conversation. He lied. If he didn’t do that in the halls of Congress he’d be thrown in a jail.

