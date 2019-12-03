Joy Behar claimed Tuesday that the often-public political differences between White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and her husband, attorney George Conway, were just for show.

Behar made the comments during a conversation on ABC’s “The View” after showing a snarky exchange between the two on Twitter. (RELATED: ‘It’s Your Funeral’: Meghan McCain Predicts A ‘Bloodbath’ If Democrats Pick Sanders Or Warren)

The exchange began with a strange viral video of former Vice President Joe Biden talking about children touching his hairy legs at the pool, and Kellyanne Conway responded by saying President Donald Trump would never need help from Ukraine to beat Biden.

George Conway, who routinely attacks the president on Twitter but usually leaves his wife out of it, quoted her tweet directly and added, “Your boss apparently thought so.”

Your boss apparently thought so. https://t.co/yje099pkPU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 2, 2019

“These two have been at it for a while but this is the first time he’s used her own tweet against her. Now, what’s going on with those two?” Behar asked.

“They’re going to get a divorce,” Sunny Hostin said.

Meghan McCain suggested that they might eventually regret the public nature of their political disagreements, adding, “I think they have a really sick relationship. You have four kids at home and they’re going to read this some day. It’s the holiday season and I’m certainly in a better mood because I’m listening to Christmas music every morning. I really am. The idea that me and my husband would be feuding with each other over our work, I think it’s gross.”

“I don’t understand what their end game is,” Abby Huntsman added. “Can anyone explain, George Conway, does he want Kellyanne to quit?”

Guest host Ronan Farrow argued that their public comments didn’t necessarily speak to their private relationship, saying, “You don’t really know what they’re like behind closed doors.”

“They hate each other,” Hostin insisted.

“Do we really know that?” Farrow pressed.

“Do you do this to someone you love?” Hostin fired back.

“I think that it gets them hot,” Behar interjected.

“If my husband did this to me I’d be very embarrassed,” McCain shrugged.

“I think they love it,” Behar doubled down. “It turns them on.”

“I feel like I’m going to withhold judgment on whatever is going on inside the relationship,” Farrow laughed.

