In their impeachment investigation of President Trump, Democrats should model the prosecutors who took down mob bosses such as Al Capone, contends Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

In an interview with MSNBC, Omar urged her colleagues to focus on the Ukraine matter in articles of impeachment rather than including issues raised by the Mueller report or charges of “bigotry and racism.”

“I believed that there were multiple reasons for us to move impeachment on this president, and right now I think it is really important for us to have it be narrowed because this is a very concise case, regardless of the shenanigans that the Republicans are engaged in at the moment,” Omar said, the Washington Examiner reported.

She recalled how mob bosses were brought down on a narrow charge.

“I think there are other opportunities, but right now we have a clear case, and I believe that we should follow this one,” she said. “You know, I’ve used examples where you’ve had mob bosses who have committed atrocity after atrocity, have violated our criminal codes of conduct, and we got them on one narrow case, but they get to serve time.”

The Examiner noted MSNBC host Ari Melber commended Omar for “artfully making a comparison” to Capone, who was brought down on tax evasion, without saying the name.

Omar has been rebuked by her Democratic colleagues for anti-Semitic statements, and she has been credibly accused of engaging in an immigration fraud scheme in which she married her brother.

In August, an unearthed 2013 Twitter post by Omar supported the conclusion of investigative reporter David Steinberg that Omar took the name of another Somali family to come to the United States and that the man to whom she was married from 2009 to 2017, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, was her brother.

Omar has insisted the charges are a “disgusting lie.”

However, as WND reported, Steinberg, PowerLine blogger Scott Johnson and investigative reporter Preya Samsundar have published over the past three years substantial evidence that Omar married her brother to defraud U.S. immigration and perjured herself eight times in her divorce statement.

Omar says she married Ahmed Hirsi in an Islamic ceremony in 2002 but six years later “reached an impasse in our life together” and divorced. In 2009, she legally married Elmi. She says she reconciled with Hirsi in 2012. But she didn’t divorce Elmi until 2017, after evidence emerged in her runs for office that Elmi is her biological brother.

A Minnesota state agency has fined her for filing joint tax with Hirsi while she was legally married to Elmi.

In October, Omar filed for divorce from Hirsi, the father of her three children.

In an interview with the Twin Cities’ WCCO-TV in late August, Omar denied she was separated from her husband and “dating” someone.

“No, I am not,” she replied to the reporter’s query. “As I said yesterday, I have no interest in allowing the conversation about my personal life to continue and so I have no desire to discuss it.”

The question arose from the Aug. 27 report of a divorce filing by a Washington, D.C., mother who charged that her political consultant husband, Tim Mynett, had left her for Omar in April. Records show Omar paid Mynett and his E. Street Group approximately $230,000 through her campaign since 2018 for fundraising consulting, digital communications, internet advertising and travel expenses.

