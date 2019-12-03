Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson has made a plea for bipartisanship in his farewell speech.

The three-term Republican senator said Tuesday that fellow Georgian and Democratic Rep. John Lewis is someone he admires and enjoys working with.

Isakson urged lawmakers to, “Find a way to find common ground. Give it a chance to work. And if it doesn’t, be a future friend.”

Isakson is stepping down this month because of health issues. His exit puts both of Georgia’s GOP-held U.S. Senate seats on the ballot in 2020.

President Donald Trump’s supporters are criticizing Gov. Brian Kemp for his expected choice to replace Isakson, which will be formally announced Wednesday.

A GOP political consultant, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press that Kemp will appoint wealthy business executive Kelly Loeffler.