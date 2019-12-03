Evangelical voters widely embrace President Donald Trump because “we know he cares about the average American,” Jerry Falwell Jr. told Newsmax TV on Tuesday.

“You know, he cares about the average American,” Falwell, 57, president of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, told “America Talks Live” host John Cardillo in an interview.

“It’s only the authoritarians who are anti-religion, anti-church – because it’s a voluntary movement, association of citizens that just about all the positive changes that have happened in our country in the last few decades have come from activism and churches.

“That’s where the Civil Rights Act came from, was activism in black churches.

“That’s what scares the establishment,” Falwell said. “It’s what scares government.”

However, “Donald Trump, he embraces it — because his first concern is always been the average American, the forgotten man and woman,” the son of the late Moral Majority founder told Cardillo.

“And part of that is supporting churches and religion, because it’s the fundamental organization that the rank-and-file uses to make a difference in society.”

