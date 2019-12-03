Rep. Jim Jordan said he’s looking forward to inspector general Michael Horowitz’s report on the FBI’s activities during the 2016 presidential election, but the investigation being conducted by U.S. Attorney John Durham is the one that “matters most,” even if it may be several months before the findings come out.

“We’ll know in a week, six days, when Mr. Horowitz brings his report,” the Ohio Republican told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

“Mr. Horowitz does do good work, [but] never forget the investigation that matters the most is the one that U.S. Attorney John Durham is doing, a broad look at the entire intelligence community and [what will] tell us what happened in the summer of 2016 when the FBI spied on two American citizens in a presidential campaign. That’s the investigation that matters.”

Meanwhile, Jordan said he hopes that next week after Horowitz releases his report, House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler and Oversight Committee chairwoman Carolyn Maloney hold hearings about it.

“Three months ago, four months ago, when we had Mr. Horowitz’s report on [former FBI director James] Comey’s leak situation, they didn’t hold a hearing in the House of Representatives,” said Jordan. “When has that ever happened? Sen. [Lindsey] Graham will hold a hearing next week. I hope they do in the House and get off the crazy impeachment strategy they’ve been on for months and months.”

Meanwhile, the Judiciary Committee’s hearing Wednesday will feature four professors, three chosen by Democrats and one by Republicans, to explain the constitutional law behind impeachment. Jordan asked Tuesday if any of the professors had backed impeachment before Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“Never forget there were five members of the intelligence community, Democrat members, who voted to move forward with impeachment before the phone call happened this past July,” said Jordan.