(CNBC) — Sen. Kamala Harris has canceled a high-profile New York fundraiser as she drops in the polls and amid reports that her 2020 presidential campaign is in disarray.

The event, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the Paul Weiss law firm in the Big Apple, was suddenly dropped due to what was described by the campaign as a “personal matter,” according to people familiar with the situation. No date was given for rescheduling. Donors were informed of the decision earlier Tuesday.

An invitation shows that the fundraiser was expected to draw some of Harris’ top bundlers, including hedge fund executive Marc Lasry, financier Blair Effron, and Paul Weiss chairman Brad Karp. All three of these donors are listed as members of Harris’ finance committee. Also slated to attend was Citigroup executive Ray McGuire and music industry investor Matt Pincus.

Read the full story ›