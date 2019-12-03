Harris, a first-term senator who has never lost a race, had been seen as a front-runner even before she launched her campaign with a massive rally in her hometown, Oakland.

But she struggled to convert that early enthusiasm into a sustained movement, and she came under fire for her inability to articulate a vision on issues like health care.

As the money dried up, Harris pledged a renewed focus on Iowa’s critical first-in-the-nation caucuses. She laid off staff, including her entire New Hampshire operation, and dispatched several top aides to Iowa, where she spent Thanksgiving with supporters.