https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/472820-kamala-harris-drops-out-of-presidential-race-reports

Harris, a first-term senator who has never lost a race, had been seen as a front-runner even before she launched her campaign with a massive rally in her hometown, Oakland.

But she struggled to convert that early enthusiasm into a sustained movement, and she came under fire for her inability to articulate a vision on issues like health care.

As the money dried up, Harris pledged a renewed focus on Iowa’s critical first-in-the-nation caucuses. She laid off staff, including her entire New Hampshire operation, and dispatched several top aides to Iowa, where she spent Thanksgiving with supporters.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...