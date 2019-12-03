Family and friends of Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisSaagar Enjeti: What conservatives could learn from Bernie Sanders Krystal Ball explains what went wrong with Harris’s 2020 campaign Bloomberg overtakes Harris in new poll MORE shared messages of support Tuesday after the California Democrat announced she was dropping her White House bid.

“I’ve got you. As always,” her husband, Douglas Emhoff, tweeted.

Harris’s niece tweeted, “I’m so proud of you. I love you,” alongside a photo of them smiling and hugging.

Harris wrote in an email to supporters Tuesday that her campaign has struggled to raise the funds needed to continue funding organizers and staff across the country.

“I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life. My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue,” she wrote.

“But I want to be clear with you: I am still very much in this fight. And I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for The People. All the people,” Harris added.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker launches first 2020 digital campaign ad Sunday shows – Focus shifts to Judiciary impeachment hearing Booker: ‘If you want me in this race, then I need help’ MORE (D-N.J.), a 2020 presidential candidate, also shared photos of himself with Harris, calling her a “trailblazer” and saying her campaign “broke barriers.”

“My dear friend @KamalaHarris is a trailblazer. I’ve loved serving with her in the Senate and every moment we’ve run into one another on the trail. Her campaign broke barriers and did it with joy. Love you, sister,” Booker tweeted.

