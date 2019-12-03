On Friday’s episode of “The Andrew Klavan Show,” Klavan talks about Michael Moore, who claims to have a plan to turn your conservative family members into leftists. Video and partial transcript below:

If your philosophy has turned you into a person who puts your political craziness over the love of the people around you, if it’s turned you into this angry, hate-filled, snarling person, trying to change your philosophy, isn’t that the clue that your philosophy is wrong? Michael Moore was doing this, too. He was on TV …

I try not to go for really cheap insults, but when you look at Michael Moore, are you seeing a healthy, happy person? Is this somebody where you look at him and think, that’s that’s who I want to be when I grow up — I want to be Michael [Moore].

I mean, the guy looks like he is destroying himself, and he is, and there are all these rumors in Hollywood about him, about how he mistreats the people who work with him or work for him, about how he parks his limousine around a corner before walking into a public place so nobody will see how wealthy he is from his documentaries — his dishonest documentaries.

[Anyway, Michael Moore] says you’ve got to convert your right-wing relatives at Thanksgiving, and the way you do it — see, this is this is going to really work on conservatives — the way you do it is you tell them that we’re going to give them free health care. Free! It’ll be free! We’re going to give you free college, we’re gonna give you free childcare! This is really gonna convince your silly conservative relatives, listen to him talk.

MOORE: We’re gonna make your life easier, less stressful, you’ll live longer as a result of that. I’m willing to do all that for you, even though I don’t agree with you politically. Tomorrow at dinner, in the best possible way, just explain it to them. Because unfortunately, with a lot of the voters on the other side, it is kind of all about them and they’re very much about the “me, me, me.” So make it about them. Just tell them you’re gonna cover their health care bills, you’re going to cover the daycare bills. And all of us together, we’re all going to cover your kids being able to afford college.

Two amazing things about this: First, he says this will work on the Right because we’re all about “me, me, me.” But who are they selling that to? They’re not selling it to the Right, they’re selling to the Left. It’s the Left saying give me the free college, I want the free health care. Give me free! Free, free as [if it’s a] word with meaning — free is a word like “dragon,” it only has an imaginary meaning. There is no such thing as “free.”

So why is he talking about the Right being greedy, when that is the entire pitch the Democrats make to their fellow Democrats? Why is it the Right who are greedy?

The second thing about it is, here is Michael Moore — this obviously sad character — pontificating about what right-wingers think as if we have never heard this before. As if we’d never heard that they were gonna pay for that, make health care, quote, “free,” unquote. We never heard that before.

What the hell does he think we’re doing? Way that we sit there and say, like, oh, free healthcare? I thought when you said free, it meant you were going to take people’s money away and spend it on things that you want to spend it on instead of things they want to spend it on. I thought when you said free health care, it meant that you were going to ruin our country by giving government the right, the decision-making power over our health and over our behaviors. You know, I didn’t realize it was going to be free. It’s going to be free?

What right-winger wouldn’t that convince? The dumb stuff these people say in their hatred and their bitterness and the imaginary West that they’re living in.

