The grinches are once again hating on First Lady Melania Trump for delivering another round of beautiful Christmas decorations.

Over the weekend, Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decorations that were meant to evoke the “Spirit of America,” accentuated by a color scheme of icy whites and faded golds.

“The Spirit of America” is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/qGxxl9qBrd — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2019

In a manner as barefaced as the snow is white, the Melania haters are hating like they never hated before this Christmas. Over at Refinery 29, Leah Carroll complained that this year’s decorations had a bland nicety to them, leaving her pining for “last year’s blood-icicle trees and 2017’s spooky ice queen aesthetic.”

“My hopes were very, very high for something equally ghastly,” lamented Carroll. “But a video of the first lady guiding us through the People’s House reveals a distinctly less dystopian take on the season this time around. Is the War on Christmas real? Because I feel attacked by all this bland niceness!”

“Everything is so elegant and tasteful! That garland of red roses on the mantel? Pure class,” she continued. “The white-and-gold accents? Opulence. A bit Alexis Carrington, sure — but in the best way. Naturally, I’m devastated.”

Carroll then took aim at the East Colonnade, which, for reasons unexplained, always seems to draw the most fiery of condemnations every year.

“Whoever saw fit to suppress Melania’s natural inclination to turn tree-trimming into an expression of the bottomless void in her soul had their work cut out for them,” Carroll wrote. “It appears that the first lady might have taken design control in the East Colonnade, where silver stars, their points sharpened to a glinting razor’s edge, float menacingly above lit glass panels. Looks dangerous! I like it!”

During his opening monologue, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel explored the supposed hidden message buried beneath Melania Trump’s Christmas decoration: An entrapped woman screaming for help.

“I get the feeling she’s trying to tell us something. I just can’t figure out what it is,” Kimmel told his audience after he shared a video of Melania Trump’s rose decorations spelling out the words “Help Me.”

A message from Melania who was decorating the White House…..(Thanks to Jimmy Kimmel!!) pic.twitter.com/dG72hQtbsd — Mike Moulton (@MikeMoulton64) December 3, 2019

Robin Givhan, fashion critic for The Washington Post, took most issue with Melania Trump’s coat, as The Daily Wire has already noted. Givhan argued that it expresses the first lady’s “cold, dismissive aloofness.”

“The coat looks ridiculous,” said Givhan. “But more than a silly fashion folly, the coat is a distraction. It’s a discomforting affectation taken to a ludicrous extreme. In a video that is intended to celebrate the warmth and welcoming spirit of the holiday season, that simple flourish exudes cold, dismissive aloofness.”

As was the case last year and the year before that, the first lady was likened by some to a fairy tale witch overseeing her own rendition of a horror-themed Yuletide.

“This is like a cross between a Lexus December to Remember commercial and a trailer for The Shining,” said one Twitter user of Melania Trump’s promotional video. “There is even a The Shining-like cameo from two random people dressed like either chefs or grand wizards.”

“It’s hard to make Christmas decorations look cold & unhappy but they succeeded,” said actress Kristen Johnston.

“This remake of The Shining is the scariest one yet,” said author John Pavlovitch.

“There is something empty, cold, and creepy about this,” said another Twitter user.

“Melania has a real talent for imparting anything she touches with the warmth of ‘The Shining,’” said another.

Rain or shine, day or night, snowfall or summer’s day, the hate train just rolls on.