An attorney for Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiBill Press: How will history judge us on impeachment? Giuliani associate asks court to release documents to impeachment inquiry Prosecutor says Giuliani associates ‘likely’ to face new charges MORE, slammed House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesProsecutor says Giuliani associates ‘likely’ to face new charges White House won’t participate in first Judiciary impeachment hearing Adam Schiff’s star rises with impeachment hearings MORE (R-Calif.) on Tuesday after it was revealed that the lawmaker had been in frequent contact with Giuliani, the White House, as well as Parnas himself.

The attorney Joseph Bondy wrote on Twitter Tuesday that Nunes should have recused himself from his committee’s ongoing impeachment inquiry into the president.

Bondy’s comments came after a report by the House Intelligence Committee released on Tuesday included phone records showing that Nunes had multiple contacts with figures personally involved in Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: ‘I don’t need an Obama endorsement’ Bill Press: How will history judge us on impeachment? Hillicon Valley: Trump officials propose retaliatory tariffs over French digital tax | FBI classifies FaceApp as threat | Twitter revamps policies to comply with privacy laws | Zuckerberg defends political ads policy MORE (D), a potential 2020 rival.

“Devin Nunes, you should have recused yourself at the outset of the #HIC #ImpeachingHearings. #LetLevSpeak,” Bondy tweeted.

Giuliani and Parnas, along with another associate of the former mayor, Igor Fruman, were allegedly involved in the president’s efforts to get Ukraine to dig into Biden and his son, as well as into an unfounded conspiracy theory that Ukraine, and not Russia, was behind the 2016 election interference.

Democrats have argued that the president’s efforts constitute an abuse of presidential power in an election. They have also denounced Trump’s temporary hold on military aid to Ukraine as intended to pressure the country to launch the investigations.

Nunes has denied involvement in the president’s efforts on Ukraine.