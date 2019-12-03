Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is taking heat from LGBT activists, after photos emerged online showing him volunteering for The Salvation Army in the past. The activists claim the organization is “homophobic,” and several said his bell ringing has cost him their vote.

What are the details?

On Tuesday, LGBT publication Out magazine printed a story declaring “Pete Buttigieg volunteered for the homophobic Salvation Army,” reporting on photos of the candidate bell ringing for the organization’s Red Kettle Ring Off in 2017.

Online activists reacted to the news with fury, accusing Buttigieg — who, is openly gay — of committing an offense so appalling that he lost their vote.

“This could only be worse if he was holding a Chick-fil-A in front of a Hobby Lobby,” one Twitter user wrote in reaction to the article, referencing two other businesses accused of being anti-LGBTQ because of their owners’ Christian beliefs.

Some called for the mayor to drop out of the presidential race over the photos, while others called Buttigieg names. Several also said Buttigieg let the LGBTQ community down with his actions. Another accused the candidate of “pandering to white supremacists,” and someone else ordered the mayor: “turn in your gay card.”

Activists were also quick to accuse Buttigieg of rubbing salt in an existing wound, after the mayor said earlier this year that he would like to see the LGBTQ community find common ground with popular chicken chain Chick-fil-A — a frequent target of far-left ire.

Anything else?

Not everyone was critical of Buttigieg’s past ties to The Salvation Army. In fact, several people rushed to his defense, noting the absurdity of the outrage.

Conservative columnist Brad Polumbo — who happens to also be gay — tweeted, “It’s a charity that helps poor people you bleeping idiots.”