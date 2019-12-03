Liberals ruin everything.

Just like last year, liberal snowflakes are once again screeching that they are offended by a classic Christmas animation that Americans have watched for decades – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Liberals are calling for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to be taken off the air because of the bullying scenes.

The entire plot of the show teaches kids that being different is okay because Rudolph, who was initially bullied for his red nose, ended up being the hero.

The animated Christmas special was produced in 1964 and airs every year in December.

Last year, one of the show’s narrators, defended the animation in an interview with TMZ.

Ultimately, you have to blame Santa for the bullying culture at the North Pole. Donner is just middle management. Santa put pressure on his reindeer, so they felt like they had to have the perfect children. #Rudolph #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer pic.twitter.com/Z7FXMmH7Pd — Mike Timko-Lantern 🎃 (@Oh_TheHorror) December 3, 2019

Rudolph is on, and although I loved it as a kid, now the bullying and lack of acceptance just piss me off. pic.twitter.com/nxcBj5W1Rd — JoAnne won NanoWriMo (@DarthRedhead) December 3, 2019

As I watch Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer , it’s incredible the amount of ” bullying” going on. — George Sosa (@georgesosa) December 3, 2019

My mom is counting all the instances that bullying occurs in #Rudolph and im like BUT IT IS A STORY ON HOW BEING YOURSELF IS MORE IMPORTANT!!! 🥺😭 ITS OKAY TO BE A MISFIT!!!! 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/UXx1N9VM5O — Jᴇɴɴ Wɪᴛʜ 2 N’s (@2nnjenn_) December 3, 2019

Watching one of my fav Xmas shows Rudolph…wow, some serious bullying in there! No reindeer games, no elf dentist and an island of misfits! — Jim Budzilek (@JimBudzilek) December 3, 2019

The post Liberals Ruin Everything – ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Classic Blasted by Lefty Snowflakes For Bullying Scenes appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.