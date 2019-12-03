https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/liberals-ruin-everything-rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer-classic-blasted-by-lefty-snowflakes-for-bullying-scenes/

Liberals ruin everything.

Just like last year, liberal snowflakes are once again screeching that they are offended by a classic Christmas animation that Americans have watched for decades – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Liberals are calling for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to be taken off the air because of the bullying scenes.

The entire plot of the show teaches kids that being different is okay because Rudolph, who was initially bullied for his red nose, ended up being the hero.

The animated Christmas special was produced in 1964 and airs every year in December.

Last year, one of the show’s narrators, defended the animation in an interview with TMZ.

