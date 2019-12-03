One of the world’s most famous felines has died at the age of eight.

Lil Bub, who became an Internet celebrity in 2011 after her human, Mike Bridavsky, created a Tumblr blog for the little cat. Bub was born with several medical disorders, including dwarfism, a protruding tongue, and large eyes. It was her appearance that made her a meme and a celebrity, leading to product endorsements, merchandise lines, and a YouTube show.

Bridavsky was always open about Bub’s health struggles, but insisted she led a healthy life despite her troubles. Recently, however, Bub had been suffering from a bone infection.

On Sunday morning, Birdavsky informed Bub’s 2.4 million Instagram followers that the adorable little cat died peacefully in her sleep the night before.

“On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet. BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep,” Bridavsky wrote. “I have always been fully transparent about BUB’s health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection. Even knowing this, we weren’t expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning. I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves.”

Bridavsky used Bub’s fame to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for animal charities.

“… BUB has made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare, and in the lives of millions of people worldwide. She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she’s helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world,” Bridavsky wrote. “And even though my heart is absolutely crushed by her graceful departure from planet Earth, I know that her sprit, magic, and overwhelming energy are still with us, reminding us every day to be better.”

Bub is the second Internet-famous cat to die this year. Seven months ago, Tartar Sauce, known online as Grumpy Cat for her scowling visage, died at the age of seven.

“Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome,” the post continued. “She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha [Bundesen].”

Grumpy Cat also received endorsement deals, commercials, and even starred in her own movie. She also “wrote” a best-selling book.

Lil Bub and Grumpy Cat were perhaps the two most recognizable pets on the Internet over the past decade, with millions of followers between them across social media platforms.