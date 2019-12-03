Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh returned to the airwaves Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday to highlight evidence that the left-leaning media has “failed miserably” to win the American public’s support for the impeachment of Donald Trump.

“[O]ver the weekend, you know what I didn’t hear?” Limbaugh said at the start of his three-hour radio program Monday. “I didn’t hear anybody talk about impeachment. They are talking about the New England Patriots maybe floundering, people talking about Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals bragging about how much money they saved. Nobody’s talking about impeachment.”

And it’s not just that no one seems to really care to talk about the Democrats’ big impeachment push, poll after poll has shown either no movement at all in public opinion, or, more often than not, a declining support in impeachment after the Democrats’ conducted their anti-climactic public impeachment hearings.

Polling also shows support for Trump is up among minorities, Rush noted, while his base continues to back him more strongly than ever. As The Daily Wire reported Monday, multiple polls have now shown Trump enjoying strong approval among minorities for a Republican:

After two recent polls revealed the strong support President Trump has among black voters, with the Rasmussen poll showing 34% percent and an Emerson University poll showing 34.5% support from black voters, another poll has been released showing the strong support for Trump among non-white voters. An NPR/PBS and Marist poll conducted November 11-15 found 33% of non-white voters approve of President Trump’s performance at his job.

Meanwhile, Trump’s base appears to have only further solidified behind him in response to the impeachment inquiry. “One of the greatest failures of the media and the left is their inability to drive a wedge between Trump voters and Trump,” said Limbaugh. “Trump’s popularity among Republicans now remains at over 90%. This is almost unprecedented.”

The response from the “Drive-Bys”? Declare Republican voters who support Trump to be a “racial and religious cult,” as MNSBC’s Joy Reid did Saturday.

“A lot of ways, if you look at the Public Religion Research Institute numbers, you know it isn’t just a pejorative to say it’s a cult,” said Reid, as noted by Rush. “There’s a lot of evidence that it is a racial and religious cult of personality in which his base is solidly among the white evangelicals of almost worshiping and say that he’s the chosen one of God.”

“They’re at their wits’ end,” Limbaugh exclaimed. “I can’t emphasize enough the degree to which they know they have failed. And this is relatively new territory for them even though it’s been three years.”

“Their sole objective from the get-go has been to take Donald Trump out, to reverse the election results of 2016 however, whichever way they can,” said the talk radio host. “One of the ways they have tried to do it is to separate Trump voters from Trump. They have failed miserably.”

“Look how long it took ’em to get George Bush’s numbers down into the thirties, took ’em almost six years to do that,” he added. “Now, we’re into four years, and they haven’t budged Trump and even during this so-called presentation of all of this horrible news, Trump supposedly cheated, worked with the Russians, withheld money from Ukraine, whatever it is, whatever lies that they have perpetrated, not a single one of them has worked. They have not made a dent in either Trump’s overall approval number or support for Trump among his own base voters. And now they are at their wits’ end.”

In response, said Limbaugh, the Democrat-sympathizing media has resorted, like Reid, to “insulting” half the country. Inevitably, the insults “backfire” on them, yet they still “haven’t come to grips yet with the idea that they simply cannot shape public opinion and events with the ease they used to be able to do so.”

During the program Monday, Limbaugh also cheered Trump’s decision to turn down the invitation from Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, to participate in the hearings. “You gotta love it, ladies and gentlemen,” said Rush. “The president of the United States has just told Jerry Nadler to go pound whatever it is he eats. He’s not showing up. These clowns schedule a so-called impeachment hearing. There aren’t gonna be any hearings.”

“They’ve got nothing, folks,” he stressed. “It’s totally bombed… They’ve fired everything they’ve got and it’s a big, fat zero. People are not even talking about it. They haven’t figured it out yet. I mean, they’re gonna still try to go through the motions. They’re gonna try to make it look like this is a deadly serious thing and that they’re gonna follow through on it, but it’s not gonna end up at all the way they have dreamed about it.”

Transcript via RushLimbaugh.com