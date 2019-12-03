Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, said that Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is ending his political career by nominating business executive Kelly Loeffler over Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA).

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday that Gov. Kemp will announce Wednesday morning that he will appoint Loeffler as the interim senator for Georgia despite conservative opposition to his pick.

Breitbart News has reported how Loeffler has concerning ties to Democrat icon Stacey Abrams, and also that Loeffler’s basketball team, the Atlanta Dream, has promoted the abortion provider Planned Parenthood. Loeffler has also donated $750,000 to Mitt Romney’s failed 2012 presidential campaign as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars to former Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-WI) campaigns and PACs.

Loeffler has even donated to many Democrats, including former Sen. Chris Dodd (D-CT), Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), and America Coming Together political group, which was primarily funded by George Soros and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

Kemp’s planned nomination of Loeffler might also spark a contentious battle between the Republican Party’s more conservative and populist base and its establishment groups.

Gov. Kemp’s decision to nominate Loeffler has already engendered a fight between his office and Rep. Gaetz, a strong advocate for President Trump’s America First policies.

Rep. Gaetz noted on Tuesday that President Trump’s preferred pick, Rep. Collins, has the support of the president, Fox News host Sean Hannity, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, and conservative radio personality Mike Levin.

The Florida congressman said that Kemp will end his political career by nominating Loeffler for the U.S. Senate.

Governor Kemp announces the funeral time & location for his political career. https://t.co/7aQHe53Cx0 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 3, 2019

Many conservative and pro-life groups across the political spectrum have come out to oppose Loeffler’s nomination to the U.S. Senate. Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the SBA List, objected to Loeffler’s position as a member of the board of directors of the Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Dannenfelser called the hospital an “abortionist training hub.” “Kelly Loeffler should be disqualified as a GA Senate appointment. She’s on the board of Grady Memorial Hospital, largest abortion provider in the state,” Dannenfelser said. “Grady is an abortionist training hub. Its doctors are leading advocates AGAINST @BrianKempGA pro-life laws.” Hannity’s website said that Kemp is “poised to rebuke President Trump” by appointing “centrist businesswoman Kelly Loeffler.” Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.