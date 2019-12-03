On Tuesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” the panel discussed George and Kellyanne Conway’s marriage in light of their public Twitter disputes.

Sunny Hostin said, “They’re going to get a divorce.”

Meghan McCain said, “I think they have a really sick relationship. This is a sick thing to do. They have four kids at home, and they’re going to read this someday.”

She continued, “The idea that me and my husband would be somehow feuding with each other over our work, I think it’s gross. I don’t know why America has to be subjected to their marital problems.”

Hostin asked, “Do you do this to someone you love?”

Behar said, “I think that gets them hot. They love it.”

Abby Huntsman said, “I don’t like talking about it at this table or reading about it on Twitter. I’m not the biggest fan of what’s going on right now in the White House, but Kellyanne Conway has been getting bullied.”

Behar shot back, “She is getting bullied? She works for the bully in chief.”

McCain said, “She can dish it out.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN