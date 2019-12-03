Paramount Miami Worldcenter.Paramount

After years of planning and construction, many of Miami’s most anticipated new developments are finally open. Perhaps the most significant is Paramount Miami Worldcenter, the biggest building project in Miami history when it broke ground in 2016. Last September, tenants moved into the 27-acre mixed-use project, which boasts a 60-story residential tower. According to developer Dan Kodsi, who has calls it “the most amenitized building in the country,” just 10 percent of the 513 units remain available. Prices range from $750,000 to $11 million.

Nearby, the striking One Thousand Museum by the late, great Zaha Hadid opened its doors in July, after kicking off construction in 2015. The 84-unit, 62-story skyscraper, known for its one-of-a-kind, undulating exoskeleton, features half-floor units from $5.8 million and full-floor units for $20 million.

In Sunny Isles, the 308-unit, 56-story Armani/Casa, which broke ground in 2016, opened to residents this month. The building’s 35,000 square feet of amenities include a fine-dining, ocean-view restaurant and bar, a cigar room, a 24-seat movie theater and a club-inspired game room, all custom-furnished under the artistic direction of Mr. Giorgio Armani himself. Designer condos are still available from $2.9 million to $17 million. At 64 stories, the tallest and most ambitious condo tower in Brickell, which started as a hole in the ground in 2016, is here at last. Developer Ugo Colombo’s Brickell Flatiron — designed by Luis Revuelta with a triangular shape reminiscent of NYC’s iconic skyscraper — has 527 units ranging in price from $790,000 to $8 million.

Miami’s One Thousand Museum — designed by legendary architect Zaha Hadid — opened last summer after

four years of construction; full-floor units with stunning water views are asking $20 million.1000 Museum

Share this: