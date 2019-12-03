MSNBC host Joy Reid blamed sexist and racist attitudes from voters and the media for the collapse of the presidential campaign for Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

Reid posted her comments to Twitter just moments after Harris announced the end of her campaign on Tuesday.

“The reality is that no 2020 candidate is perfect, but the extent to which people — including the media but also would-be voters — punished and refused to even consider Kamala Harris for flaws she frankly shared with other candidates, was telling and depressing,” Reid tweeted.

Reid grouped Harris in with Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Julian Castro, the other minority presidential candidates who polled poorly.

“And that refusal to even consider Senator Harris, or for that matter Julian Castro or Cory Booker, including out of an understandable distrust in the electorate, frankly, reflects in the polls that influence donors and that helps exclude candidates from the debate stage,” she said in a second tweet.

“Now we face the next debate for America’s diverse party, which thoroughly depends on voters of color for electoral survival, likely having no candidates of color on stage,” she continued.

“And the first states to winnow out the field have almost no people of color,” she lamented. “And here we are. In 2019.”

Harris received a promising bump in her polling after she attacked frontrunner Joe Biden during one of the Democratic debates, but her support had since plummeted back to Earth. Prior to dropping out, her campaign struggled with poor fundraising and squabbling between her top aides that leaked to the news media.

Here’s Reid on racism in the election:

Reid: Black Or Brown People Acutely Feel The Danger Of Donald Trump | MSNBC



