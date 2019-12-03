A Florida fourth-grader is offering $1 million to veterans if President Donald Trump chooses to go vegan this January.

Evan, a 9-year-old from Melbourne, advertised the cause Sunday on television and billboards and in print media, the New York Post reported.

“If people saw him do this, then everyone would hear about it and say, ‘If President Trump did it, maybe I can do it?'” Evan told the Post.

“He’s the president of our country, and pretty much everyone wants a healthy president.”

Evan represents the nonprofit organization Million Dollar Vegan.

The organization describes itself as a “campaign seeking to introduce people to the benefits of a plant-based diet.”

According to the Post, part of the nonprofit’s goal is to fight “climate change with diet change.”

Evan himself has been vegan for years and touts the health benefits of a plant-based diet.

“It’s really good for your body,” he told the Post. “It helps you every day, and you can wake up and feel amazing.”

The $1 million will go to “the veterans’ charity or charities of President Trump’s choice,” according to Million Dollar Vegan.

Even if Trump chooses not to take up Evan and Million Dollar Vegan on their challenge, the money may still end up going to a good cause.

“If the President chooses not to eat plant-based for 31 days, the money will be offered to a charity in our next campaign,” the organization explained on its website.

Million Dollar Vegan has launched similar initiatives before.

According to the Post, the nonprofit offered the same vegan challenge to Pope Francis in February.

Million Dollar Vegan asked the pope to give up animal products for Lent.

The organization specified that it had chosen a veterans’ charity due to Trump’s support for veterans.

“President Trump is a passionate supporter of our veterans and their charities, and the vast majority of Americans believe our veterans deserve respect and honor. We believe this is where both he and they would most like to see the $1m go,” the group said.

