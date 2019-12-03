Report: AG Barr Disagrees With Key Finding In Watchdog’s Trump-Russia Report

‘Mini Mike’: Trump Has A New Nickname For Mike Bloomberg

Suspected Cartel Members Kidnap Hospital Patient, Apparently Dismember Him

EXCLUSIVE: Model Elizabeth Pipko Talks 2020 Politics And Stuns In First Magazine Shoot Since Coming Out As Pro-Trump

Media Outlets Reported That Tom Steyer’s Campaign Trolled Trump’s Campaign – But They Buried A Major Detail

In Defense Of Lisa Page: She Already Destroyed Her Own Life, So Stop Piling On After The Fact

‘Terrorize The Community’: ICE Blasts New York Authorities For Releasing Illegal Alien Accused Of Manslaughter

REPORT: Chinese Big Tech Is Using Zimbabwe Citizens As Guinea Pigs To Identify And Track Black People

Women Get Into Absurd Brawl During NFL Game. The Videos Are Crazy

Trey Gowdy Isn’t Buying Lisa Page’s Excuses: ‘I’m Not Sure How She Thinks Context Will Improve That’

Jimmy Carter Back In Hospital

The College Hunger Hoax: Move Over Freshman 15, Progressives Now Claim College Students Go Hungry At Rates Way Higher Than Everyone Else

Giannis Antetokounmpo Throws Down Huge Dunk Against The Knicks

Pro-Abortion Pete Buttigieg Quotes Jesus Christ In First SC TV Ad Of His Campaign

Tucker And Former Clinton Adviser Clash Over Whether Russia Or China Is The Greatest Threat

Gay Activists Still Grasping At Straws: Claim Trump’s ‘AIDS Day’ Statement Left Out LGBTs, But So Did Obama’s

Trump Campaign Blacklists Bloomberg News Over ‘Unfair Reporting Practices’

Elizabeth Warren Promises To Get Rid Of The Electoral College After She Wins In 2020

Last Chance For These Black Friday Deals Still Going On For Cyber Monday!

Is Spygate Inching Closer To A Conclusion?

Rep. Duncan Hunter To Plead Guilty To Misusing Campaign Funds

The Supreme Court Heard Its First Gun Rights Case In Years. It Might Be A Misfire

Two Victims Of London Bridge Attack Advocated For Prison Rehabilitation Program. Their Killer Took Advantage Of It

John Podesta Set Up Fundraising Meetings For Fusion GPS After Trump’s Election Victory

BARR: House Democrat Impeachment Rules Are Made For A Lynch Mob, Not A Legitimate Proceeding

Top Historians Slam NYT ‘1619 Project’ As It Infiltrates Public School Curriculum

Mark Your Calendars. This Will Be The Biggest Day Yet For Impeachment Legal Fights